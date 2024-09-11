Deputies investigating after firearm found on campus of Chester High School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a firearm was found at an area high school.

Just after 8:15 a.m., the department announced via social media that Chester High School was on a hold protocol.

A large law enforcement presence will also be at the school while deputies investigate.

Deputies said there is no immediate danger to students at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

