Deputies investigating after firearm found on campus of Chester High School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a firearm was found at an area high school.
Just after 8:15 a.m., the department announced via social media that Chester High School was on a hold protocol.
A large law enforcement presence will also be at the school while deputies investigate.
Deputies said there is no immediate danger to students at this time.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
