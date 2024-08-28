Guns found at 2 CMS schools in first 3 days of class, officials say

CHARLOTTE — Three guns have been seized at two different Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools so far this week, officials said.

The first firearm was discovered Tuesday at Sedgefield Middle School, the principal stated in a message to parents.

The school’s security scanners detected a magazine with ammunition in it inside a parent’s bag. The parent was dropping a student off at the middle school.

The firearm was not in the bag. The parent had it secured in a vehicle, the school said.

During the investigation, students were placed on “no movement” as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Shanique Williams is accused of bringing a .45-cal Glock semi-automatic pistol and another gun to Oakdale Elementary School, police said. She was arrested without incident.

Shanique Williams

She was charged with two felony weapon violations of having guns on educational property.

The school was on lockdown during the investigation, administrators said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating both incidents.

