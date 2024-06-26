Deputies investigating double homicide in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Springs East Road.
Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a man and woman were pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second man was also taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Deputies said a person has been taken into custody in connection with this case.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details on this case.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
