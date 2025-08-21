Deputies investigating Rowan County shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of gunfire on Lower Stone Church Road on Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots and observed a white sedan with two occupants, one of whom was seen firing shots while wearing black clothing and a mask.

Investigators determined that the shots were fired at the ground, as evidenced by divots found in the pavement.

The vehicle involved was described as possibly a Nissan or Infinity, but the exact make and model remain uncertain.

Officers say the motive for the shooting is unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries or further incidents.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the authorities.

