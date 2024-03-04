Deputies investigating several fires set on purpose at Vale farm

VALE, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Catawba County believe three separate fires at a farm in Vale were possibly set on purpose.

The most recent fire was early Monday morning where flames destroyed a box truck.

A month ago, a large fire burned a warehouse on the property used to store and sort crops.

Family members on the farm say a work van and a tractor-trailer were also set on fire three weeks ago.

“We work year-round. We’re really hard-working people. We come from hardworking people,” a family member told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. “And it’s not fair just for somebody to come repeatedly and burn everything down.”

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a possible suspect in the case.

