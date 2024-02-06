Fire destroys farm building in Catawba County

VALE, N.C. — Investigators in Catawba County are trying to determine what started a fire that destroyed an agricultural building in Vale.

It happened at a farm along Cooksville Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were coming out of much of the building.

Firefighters said the building was used to store farming equipment and to package tomatoes grown in the area.

Six fire departments from three counties worked to bring that fire under control.

There’s no word on injuries.

