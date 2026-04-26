INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying several people involved in a shoplifting incident.

Officials said the suspects were caught on camera at Tractor Supply in Indian Land.

One of the men involved may be from Charlotte, deputies said. The other man was believed to have been speaking with the driver of the suspect vehicle on the phone.

Deputies request help identifying Lancaster County shoplifters (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle was a Chrysler Town & Country with an NC temporary plate.

Officials said they do not have photos of the driver.

Deputies asked that anyone with information on the case contact them at (803) 283-3388.

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