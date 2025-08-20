Deputies respond to double shooting in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a double shooting Wednesday in the Ellendale community west of Taylorsville.

One person has been airlifted to the hospital from the scene on Never Mountain Road.

Information on the other victim has not been released.

No additional details have been made available.

