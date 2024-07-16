Deputies search for 5-year-old girl in Chester County woods

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are actively searching for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Skylar Magum, who was reported missing from Elizabeth Drive in Chester around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies asked anyone nearby not to go into the woods “in an effort to preserve the scene.”

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and pink/purple crocs. She has blonde hair with blue eyes. She is approximately 3’0” In height and 40-45 lbs.



We ask anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call (803) 385-5433. (2/3) — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) July 16, 2024

Magum was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and pink/purple crocs. She has blonde hair with blue eyes.

The child is described as approximately 3 feet tall and 40 to 45 pounds.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 803-385-5433.

“We are actively searching for Skylar utilizing multiple resources,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

