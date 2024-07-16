Local

Deputies search for 5-year-old girl in Chester County woods

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Skylar Magum

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are actively searching for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Skylar Magum, who was reported missing from Elizabeth Drive in Chester around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Family desperate for answers in woman’s disappearance

Deputies asked anyone nearby not to go into the woods “in an effort to preserve the scene.”

Magum was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and pink/purple crocs. She has blonde hair with blue eyes.

The child is described as approximately 3 feet tall and 40 to 45 pounds.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 803-385-5433.

“We are actively searching for Skylar utilizing multiple resources,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read