Family desperate for answers in woman’s disappearance

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, family members, and friends have been searching for 39-year-old Kimberly Margaret Woodard who has been missing for more than two weeks.

There hasn’t been any activity on her bank account for the last two and a half weeks, her family members said.

Deputies made flyers and posted them at stores in the area.

Rebecca Holcombe said she has repeatedly tried to call her daughter but only got the following message: “The number you have dialed has calling restrictions.”

Sheriff deputies said Woodard was last seen walking out of her mother’s home on Sunrise Lane in the Salem community on June 29.

“All I want to know is that she is alright, she’s safe, and that we do love her,” Holcombe said.

Woodard’s sister, Tricia Moore, has gone door to door in the neighborhood hoping to find a video of the white SUV she was seen getting into that night.

At a nearby store, deputies placed a missing person flyer with several pictures and information about Woodard.

“We just don’t know anything,” Moore said. “It’s like she just got into this vehicle and vanished and we don’t know what to do.”

Investigators said Woodard has not used her phone since her disappearance.

Holcombe has been praying for a break in the case and for someone to come forward.

“My church family prays,” she said. “My work family prays. She’s got friends. No matter what you’ve done, God can turn your life around.”

Family members said Woodard was also very active on social media.

There have not been any Facebook posts from her account in over three weeks.

She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and had a small purse, according to deputies.

Woodard is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

