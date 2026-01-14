Deputies search for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Cooper Bryant Crawford was originally reported missing on Jan. 2.

A family member reported to deputies that Crawford was last seen leaving his home on West Oak Highway near Townville. He has a medical condition that requires him to take medication.

What he was wearing or his direction of travel was unknown at the time.

Deputies describe Crawford as 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He also has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

They believe he may be in the Charlotte or Gastonia areas of North Carolina. Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

