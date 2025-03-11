Deputies search for suspects in high-speed chase possibly linked to Salisbury robbery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple suspects led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle across Rowan County Monday, deputies said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle, possibly linked to a robbery in Salisbury, near Highway 601 and East Ridge Road.

The suspects in the vehicle sped away, exceeding 100 mph, and prompted a chase through multiple counties.

At one point during the pursuit, deputies said the suspects drove through a front yard before returning to the road.

They eventually abandoned the vehicle near a church just outside of Spencer, deputies said.

The Salisbury Police Department, Spencer Police Department, a K-9 officer, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol joined in the search for what deputies said could be three or four suspects.

According to RCSO, a black minivan may have picked them up near 7th Street after they abandoned their car.

The suspects remain at large and authorities are continuing their investigation into the robbery and stolen vehicle. The Salisbury Police Department is asking the public to contact them with any new information related to the case.

