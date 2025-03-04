Chase ends with rollover crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving the Forsyth and Rowan County Sheriff’s Offices ended in a crash on Monday near the intersection of I-77 and I-85.

The pursuit began when a silver Hyundai Elantra fled from a traffic stop in Forsyth County, reaching speeds of 103 mph as it headed south on I-85. Rowan County deputies joined the chase after Forsyth County requested assistance.

Rowan County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle using stop sticks deployed at multiple exits along I-85, but the suspect vehicle managed to avoid them by changing lanes. The pursuit continued until the vehicle spun out of control and crashed near the intersection of I-77 and I-85.

The car rolled approximately four times before coming to a stop.

Three juveniles were inside the vehicle and were taken into custody by Rowan County deputies. They were transported to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released to their parents.

Charges for felony fleeing to elude are pending on juvenile referrals, but the names of the juveniles have not been released due to their age.

