Deputy kills knife-wielding suspect, York County sheriff says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County deputy shot and killed someone Friday morning who charged at him with a knife at a home, the sheriff said.

Deputies were called to Pine Ridge Court in Fort Mill around 9:20 a.m. about someone unconscious and not breathing.

The person had regained consciousness by the time the deputy got to the house. The person was armed with a knife and barricaded themselves inside a room.

The deputy ordered the person to drop the knife and leave the room. However, the person, still wielding a knife, opened the door and charged at the deputy.

The deputy shot and killed the suspect, the sheriff said.

No deputies were hurt.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the incident, and the deputy was put on paid administrative leave, per policy.

No additional details have been made available.

