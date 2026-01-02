Deputy search leads to arrest of burglary suspect, discovery of stolen goods

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputy A. Duecker arrested 42-year-old Aaron James Eichheim Narva on Dec. 30 after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Hawks Prey Drive.

Narva was wanted for burglary in Larimer County, Colo., leading to extradition, and for multiple charges in Douglas, Wyo.

Upon arrival, Deputy Duecker made contact with Narva and discovered he was wanted in Colorado for a burglary that had occurred on Dec. 11, 2025.

Further checks revealed that while he was wanted in Wyoming, those charges were not extraditable outside the surrounding states.

During the investigation, Deputy Duecker and Sergeant N.G. Hodges developed probable cause to search Narva’s vehicle.

The search revealed drug paraphernalia in plain view, along with numerous tools and miscellaneous items.

The Fort Collins Police Department was contacted to gather more details about the burglary warrant that Narva was facing. They provided a list of stolen property related to the December incident.

As deputies continued to search the vehicle, they matched several items found inside to the list of stolen property from Colorado.

Aaron James Eichheim Narva

This led to Narva being charged with felony possession of stolen goods and felony possession of burglary tools.

In addition to the felony charges, Narva was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Duecker served the outstanding warrant from Colorado as part of this investigation.

Narva remains in custody pending extradition to Colorado to face the charges against him.

VIDEO: Man says used car ad made him suspicious, others report similar case

Action 9: Man says used car ad made him suspicious, others report similar case

©2026 Cox Media Group