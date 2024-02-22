Local

Deputy shoots, kills suspect during civil dispute call in Lenoir

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Watson Road shooting A deputy shot and killed a suspect during a civil dispute call in Lenoir on Thursday, investigators said.

LENOIR, N.C. — A deputy shot and killed a suspect during a civil dispute call in Lenoir on Thursday, investigators said.

It happened Thursday afternoon a home on Watson Road in the Gamewell community.

Deputies confirmed to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the suspect died from their injuries.

>> Faherty is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

