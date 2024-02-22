Deputy shoots, kills suspect during civil dispute call in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. — A deputy shot and killed a suspect during a civil dispute call in Lenoir on Thursday, investigators said.

Breaking Lenoir- sheriff deputies are on the scene of an officer involved shooting where one person is dead. Investigators say they were responding to a home on Watson road for a civil dispute. Working to find out more now. pic.twitter.com/I4ROPTws7L — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) February 22, 2024

It happened Thursday afternoon a home on Watson Road in the Gamewell community.

Deputies confirmed to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the suspect died from their injuries.

