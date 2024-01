CHARLOTTE — As Uptown Charlotte continues to evolve, so will one of its parks.

Three options for the new McColl Park will be presented this week.

It’s replacing Polk Park at Trade and North Tryon Streets.

Charlotte Center City Partners is meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Vapa Center to unveil the design team’s three concepts for the site.

