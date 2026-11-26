CHARLOTTE — Strong winds, downed trees and traffic accidents from slick roads left thousands of Duke Energy customers without power Thursday morning.

As of 11 a.m., about 25,000 North Carolinians were still in the dark. At 6 a.m. that number was 45,000 across both Carolinas.

The storms knocked out power for many overnight. Crews are still working to restore services for many, but at last check, power for over 100,000 customers had been restored.

The Winston-Salem area was hit hard with over 12,000 active outages by 1 p.m. Thursday. In Charlotte, Duke Energy is reporting 139 outages.

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