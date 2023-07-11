Dessert chain Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to open location near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar aims to be a dessert destination when it opens near Concord Mills later this year.

Franchisees Aaron and Monika Leach expect to open the 3,700-square-foot location in October. The full-service, sit-down dessert restaurant will be at 5965 Thunder Road.

Expect that location to dish up 32 flavors of milkshakes made with Blue Bell Ice Cream. Other options include Crazy Bomb ice cream sandwiches and elaborate sundaes built on sugar pearl waffles, as well as desserts such as cobblers, strawberry shortcake, New York-style cheesecake, a six-layer chocolate cake and cotton candy burrito.

