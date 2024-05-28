Detective: Teens accused of firing at least 15 gunshots, killing York father

YORK, S.C. — An attack that left a young father dead was targeted, Channel 9 learned in court on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-olds are charged in the York murder case, and Reporter Ken Lemon found out police believe both are part of a gang. Lemon attended a court hearing for one of the suspects on Tuesday.

When the judge decided to move forward with the charge of murder, the 15-year-old went to his mother in tears. The victim’s grandmother said the age of the suspects doesn’t excuse what happened.

Gail Burger drove to York County from Gastonia where she had lived with her grandson, Jai’Shaun Young. She was in court when the teen accused of killing him walked in.

“He looked frightened,” she said.

The teen and suspected gang member was already on probation for assault and battery and possession of marijuana.

York Police Department Det. Sgt. Keirra Fayall said Young and his friends were cooking a meal with girls they had met when the suspects knocked at the door. When there was no answer, she said one suspect announced their gang was about to strike.

“The V.A. boys going to shoot the neighbor’s house up,” Fayall said in court.

Fayall said those suspects were wearing ski masks and one of them had a gun similar to an AK-47.

“15 to 16 shots were fired,” she said.

One of those shots killed Jai’Shaun Young, the father of a 4-year-old boy.

“It’s just wrong,” his grandmother said.

Gail Burger wants the teens charged as adults.

“Kids of this age think that they can do something, that they can get away with it,” she said.

The other teen’s case was continued.

One defendant claimed the victim had threatened them a month earlier. That claim is being investigated.

