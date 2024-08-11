Detectives asking for public’s help finding shooting, arson suspect in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting in late July.

The shooting happened on July 31 at the intersection of Majolica Road and Sherrills Ford Road. The victim was followed from the Lakewood Apartments in Salisbury by someone who was driving a red Hyundai Sonata. The suspect fired shots at the suspect, striking them in the head. They are recovering from their injuries.

The Sonata was later found on Aug. 2nd around 2 a.m. along East Monroe Street in Salisbury. It was left abandoned and on fire.

If you have information on the shooting, the vehicle theft or arson, you are asked to call Detective Chris Greer at 704-216-8662.

