Woman, child found dead in north Charlotte hotel, police say

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the death of a mother and a young child Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

CMPD does not suspect criminal activity involved with the deaths at the Baymont by Wyndham hotel in the 5000 block of Equipment Drive, which is near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

Officers were called to the hotel at around noon to assist MEDIC with a call for service.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

