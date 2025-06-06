Local

Woman, child found dead in north Charlotte hotel, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the death of a mother and a young child Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

ALSO READ: Victim hit and killed near hotel parking lot in north Charlotte

CMPD does not suspect criminal activity involved with the deaths at the Baymont by Wyndham hotel in the 5000 block of Equipment Drive, which is near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

ALSO READ: Housing non-profit responds to shooting on north Charlotte campus

Officers were called to the hotel at around noon to assist MEDIC with a call for service.

>>This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

VIDEO: Man arrested after breaking into a train in north Charlotte

Man arrested after breaking into a train in north Charlotte, police say

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read