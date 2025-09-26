Detectives investigate homicide at southwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide Friday morning at a hotel in southwest Charlotte.

The investigation is at the Woodspring Suites along Deboer Avenue off West Arrowood Road and happened at about 9:30 a.m.

Channel 9 got to the scene where there was crime scene tape blocking the entrance and wrapped around some of the parking lot.

Police have not released suspect or victim information.

No additional details have been made available.

