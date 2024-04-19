1 killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a hotel on South Tryon Street near Billy Graham Parkway.

Police said they found a male in the parking lot of the hotel with a gunshot wound.

The male was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Cars shot up near First Ward Park; investigation underway, CMPD says

