Detention center resident dies in Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s custody

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a resident in custody at the detention center on Sunday.

Officials said a 62-year-old Black male resident died while at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central. The resident had been housed there since June of this year.

A detention officer called out a medical emergency around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, after finding the resident unresponsive, officials said.

Lifesaving measures were administered until medical personnel arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department responded. But the resident was pronounced deceased around 6:15 a.m.

The resident’s death is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. His identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

