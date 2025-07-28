Detour in place as north Charlotte road shuts down for pipe installation

CHARLOTTE — A utility project has closed part of Prosperity Church Road for about a month in north Charlotte.
The road is closed between Robert Helms and Johnston Oehler roads so Charlotte Water crews can install pipes south of Interstate 485.
Drivers can use Robert Helms, Prosperity Ridge, and Johnston Oehler roads as a detour.
The road is scheduled to reopen by Aug. 29.
