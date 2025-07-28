Detour in place as north Charlotte road shuts down for pipe installation

CHARLOTTE — A utility project has closed part of Prosperity Church Road for about a month in north Charlotte.

The road is closed between Robert Helms and Johnston Oehler roads so Charlotte Water crews can install pipes south of Interstate 485.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions.

Drivers can use Robert Helms, Prosperity Ridge, and Johnston Oehler roads as a detour.

The road is scheduled to reopen by Aug. 29.

VIDEO: ‘Like Niagara Falls’: Homeowners say pipe burst, upset city denied claim

