‘Devastated’: Thieves steal car that family called home

CHARLOTTE — Angelika Edwards William and her two daughters were asleep in a car when Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson met them in a parking lot in Cabarrus County.

“It runs. It keeps us cool. It keeps shelter over my girls’ heads,” Edwards William told Jackson.

Edwards William said they have been homeless for about two years.

She’s in the process of buying a Scion after her Kia was stolen Saturday from an apartment complex in Steele Creek.

“I was devastated,” Edwards William told Jackson. “I was like, ‘What happened?’ All I know, the spot where my car was parked was nothing, but fragments of glass.”

Nearly everything her family owned was in the Kia, including birth certificates, Social Security cards, storage unit keys, and cash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers told her they found the Kia a few days ago but she is worried the valuables are gone for good.

“Windows have been re-busted from when I had to get it fixed before. Ignition for the car is broken, and I can’t afford to get that paid for,” Edwards William said.

She has this message for whoever stole her Kia.

“There are a lot of consequences behind the actions that you do, that you cause other people to have to go through,” Edwards William said.

She said she is on a waitlist for affordable housing.

Jackson asked Edwards William how the community can help and she simply answered, “Resources.”

If you know of an organization that can help her family, send Erika Jackson an email and she will pass it along.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: ‘Need for humanity’: Local woman helps people in need of affordable housing

Carolina Strong: ‘Need for humanity’: Local woman helps people in need of affordable housing

©2024 Cox Media Group