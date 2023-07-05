Developer bullish on Beatties Ford corridor’s opportunity as he embarks on third project there

CHARLOTTE — Over the last three years, Chris Dennis has worked to bring new development and opportunity to the Beatties Ford Road corridor through his company, E-Fix Solutions.

E-Fix Solutions was responsible for the redevelopment of 2020 and 2023 Beatties Ford Road, securing TD Bank and Chase Bank as respective anchor tenants. The projects were part of the city of Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity initiative, announced in 2020. The program was the promise of a renewed commitment and a $38.5 million investment into six key corridors: Beatties Ford and Rozzelles Ferry roads; Graham and North Tryon streets; Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85; Albemarle Road and Central Avenue; West Boulevard; and Wilkinson Boulevard and Freedom Drive.

“We’ve done some amazing things on the site. We were very intentional in showing community engagement, small-business development and art infusion,” Dennis said. “Those are our three pillars. We were intentional about listening to the community, identifying what the community wanted and bringing those businesses to Beatties Ford Road.”

Tenants at 2020 Beatties Ford include TD Bank, which opens on July 22, Juice Box and Convenience Shop Mart. At 2023 Beatties Ford, tenants are Chase Bank, Archive CLT and Mackins Bridal Boutique.

Dennis is now working to fill the remaining tenant spaces and has started work on a third development that will include office space. He recently spoke to the Charlotte Business Journal about E-Fix Solutions’ journey and how he intends to keep pushing the corridor forward.

Read this here.

VIDEO: ‘I see promise’: Charlotte leaders look to revitalize Beatties Ford corridor

'I see promise': Charlotte leaders look to revitalize Beatties Ford corridor 'I see promise': Charlotte leaders look to revitalize Beatties Ford corridor





©2023 Cox Media Group