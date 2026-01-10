Developer buys 20 acres on Providence Road for nearly $30M

CHARLOTTE — A local real estate firm has acquired more than 20 acres of undeveloped land in south Charlotte. Levine Properties sold nine parcels totaling 20.8 acres along Old Providence and Providence roads to Northwood Investments’ Charlotte-based multifamily entity Northwood Ravin.

The $29.2 million sale closed on Jan. 7, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

The deed filed with the county lists a limited liability company associated with Northwood Investments as the buyer. Colleen Brannan, spokeswoman for Levine Properties, confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the entity involved in the transaction was Northwood Ravin.

