Developer buys former Centene site for 500+ University area apartments

CHARLOTTE — More than 500 new apartments are planned for the University area, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Flournoy Development Group has purchased the former Centene campus, located off Claude Freeman Drive between David Taylor Drive and West Mallard Creek Church Road, for $11 million.

The site was originally intended to become a commercial campus with a technology hub that would bring new jobs to the region, but it will now be transformed into a large residential community.

VIDEO: Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

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