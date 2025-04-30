Developer to demolish former furniture site, pave way for new business in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A developer in Burke County plans to demolish an old site to potentially bring in new business to a small town.

According to the Morganton Herald, it’s for the old Drexel Heritage Furniture store on Main Street.

Development leaders said the Drexel Business Park could be used for a single site, a single company, or multiple companies.

Demolition and grading are expected to be done by January 2026.

VIDEO: Developer blames economy for drawn-out Uptown project

Developer blames economy for drawn-out Uptown project

©2025 Cox Media Group