Developer pitches midrise project in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Zaika Group LLC is planning a six-story mixed-use building at a site near Lake Norman in Cornelius.

The developer is attempting to rezone the site to accommodate the project and presented the plans this week to the Cornelius Board of Commissioners.

The project, called Cashmere Condominiums, at 19725 Jetton Road calls for 2,500 square feet of commercial space and 14 for-sale condominiums.

Adam Jones, who leads Zaika Group with his wife Iryna, spoke to the commissioners about the project at an April 21 meeting.

He said the condos would be around 1,750 square feet on average. The price point for the residential units will likely land between $800,000 and $1.2 million, Jones told commissioners.

