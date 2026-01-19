Developer proposes 125 apartments in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday on whether to add dozens of new apartments in east Charlotte.

The developer, Crosland Southeast, wants to build 125 affordable housing apartments at 14 townhomes on Calvary Church of the Nazarene’s property, which is near North Sharon Amity and Wilora Lake roads

The site plan says all of the apartment units will be reserved for people making up to 80% of the area’s median income, which is up to nearly $90,000 for a family of four.

Charlotte City Council will take a vote in the coming months.

