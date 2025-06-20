Development center staffers charged with assaulting residents with disabilities

Two staff members from the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center have been charged following an alleged assault on residents during an outing in Burke County on Wednesday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after reports emerged that two staff members assaulted two residents of the center during a supervised recreational outing at a local park. The incident prompted a full investigation by the authorities.

Benny Edward Brice, IV was charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability. He received a $50,000 secured bond and has a court date set for Monday.

Benny Edward Brice IV Benny Edward Brice IV was charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability.

Zolio Collado Jr. was charged with misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18.

VIDEO: SC Pastor and wife charged in child abuse case

SC Pastor and wife charged in child abuse case

©2025 Cox Media Group