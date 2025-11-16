DHS: Man arrested in hospital bathroom ceiling tile after attempted escape

CHARLOTTE — The Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security said CBP arrested a man inside Atrium University Hospital after he attempted to escape through the bathroom ceiling tile. The arrest happened around 1 p.m. outside of Weeping Willow AME Zion Church on Milton Road. Numerous social media posts incorrectly claimed the man who was arrested was either shot or run over. A witness and MEDIC confirmed he suffered a medical event.

“They had like a car parked and they were trying to take the guy out of the car but he was having a panic attack or something so the ambulance is here,” witness Giancarlo Hernandez said.

On X, Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said the man is from Mexico and in the country illegally. She said he has a prior assault arrest and he attempted to escape through the ceiling at the hospital. A name was not provided.

“This criminal illegal alien from Mexico had a panic attack and was taken to the hospital where he attempted to escape by climbing into the ceiling tiles from the hospital bathroom,” she said. “He was unsuccessful and was apprehended inside the ceiling by law enforcement.”

A spokesperson for Atrium Health declined to confirm details of the arrest.

“Federal agents accompanied a patient to our emergency department to receive care and we provided appropriate treatment,” the statement from Atrium said.

Attempted flower vendor arrest:

The other CBP incident that gained widespread community attention Saturday was on Grier Road, about five minutes away from Weeping Willow AME Zion Church.

Witnesses said CBP attempted to arrest a man selling flowers on the side of the road.

“They pulled their window down and when he saw who they were he took off running,” Elizabeth Flores, a friend of the flower vendor said.

Flores said CBP did not find him. The man’s identity has not been released and CBP hasn’t commented.

“I think they are easy targets,” she said. “If they are actually looking for criminals do you think they would be selling flowers on the side of the street.”

The attempted arrest on Grier Road got widespread community attention thanks to live streams. Dozens of community members approached CBP as they were searching for the man. One of the people who showed up on seen was Charlotte City Councilman-Elect JD Arias. He takes office in December. He said he was saddened and disturbed by the attempted arrest.

“This is a man that has been a pillar in our community for years who does no harm other than brighten people’s day with flowers,” he said.

Operation Charlotte’s Web:

Day 2 of Operation Charlotte’s Web was like Day 1. CBP agents did not directly target one specific area of town or business. Arrests were spread throughout the city. CBP said 81 people were arrested Saturday. Commander Gregory Bovino has posted several of the arrests on X but has not provided any names.

