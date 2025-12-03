DHS updates number of Border Patrol arrests after ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’

CHARLOTTE — While “Operation Charlotte’s Web” may be largely over, the Department of Homeland Security says officers have detained more people accused of being in the country illegally.

A DHS spokesperson told Channel 9 on Wednesday that more than 425 people have been arrested “since operations started.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol brought hundreds of agents to the Queen City in November to launch a week-long immigration enforcement campaign. Channel 9 reported when agents were first spotted on Nov. 15 detaining people in south and east Charlotte.

After about a week, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that the CBP operation had concluded in Charlotte. ABC News learned that the CBP team led by Commander Greg Bovino would be moving from Charlotte to New Orleans.

At the time of that report, the DHS said around 370 people had been arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally over the five-day period.

Despite the report by MCSO and CMPD, DHS said that the operation wasn’t over and that enforcement actions were continuing. In the past week, Channel 9 has seen a decrease in community-reported sightings of immigration enforcement officers.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the CBP officers in Charlotte have now launched their operation in New Orleans, and they may be there for weeks.

Federal authorities still haven’t released the names of the people arrested, and our requests for more information on the arrests haven’t been fulfilled by the Department of Homeland Security.

