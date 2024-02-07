Did you hear that? Loud noise wakes neighbors in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — Many neighbors in Belmont were awakened early Wednesday morning by a rumbling noise.

They told Channel 9 it happened around 1 a.m. and lasted for about 30 minutes.

Witnesses said the noise sounded like a loud train or a low-flying plane. Some heard it as far south as south Gastonia.

The Belmont Police Department said they got several calls about it. They sent officers to the southern part of Belmont to investigate but did not find anything, they said.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport confirmed the noise did come from planes. They said this didn’t have to do with any standard commercial flights, but was part of special testing conducted by American Airlines.

American was testing a Boeing 777 in what they called an “Aviation Department-approved runway location, in compliance with airport policy.”

“CLT Airport regrets this testing disrupted any of our neighbors,” a spokesperson said.

