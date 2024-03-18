Did you win the $1M Powerball ticket sold in Rock Hill?

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Check your ticket! Someone won a $1 million Powerball ticket in Rock Hill and hasn’t cashed it in yet.

The winner bought the ticket from the Quick St op at 275 S. Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill. They matched all five white ball numbers to win the big prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday, March 16 were: 12 - 23 - 44 - 57 - 61 with a Powerball of 5.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

The winner has 180 days from Saturday to claim the prize. Visit the South Carolina Lottery site to learn more about claiming your cash.

