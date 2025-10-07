‘A different year’: Mecklenburg County Toys for Tots sees unprecedented need

CHARLOTTE — The holidays are on the way, and many parents are worried about being able to afford gifts for their kids.

Toys for Tots told Channel 9’s Eli Brand economic factors are causing parents to request help at a much higher rate than usual.

Filling boxes, sorting toys and sending them to families in need has been one of the jobs Darrell Gregory has been filling in Mecklenburg County for 13 years. He said in his time with Toys for Tots, the need has never been like this.

“Day one, we were getting hit. Right now, we are at well over 5,000, close to 6,000 requests already — this is day seven," he said. “There is a big difference in how the economy has shifted. There were less families needing our assistance last year.”

Gregory says those types of numbers aren’t usually reached until mid-December. He expects many more to be coming, and he says they need help. Businesses can request donation boxes to be put in their lobbies, and individuals can donate directly online.

“The children, we hate to see them go unnoticed in the Christmas season,” Mecklenburg County Toys for Tots Coordinator Justin Schmidt said.

Schmidt is helping run the show this year, along with Carlo Mabini. Both say they have served in multiple parts of the country, but have seen nothing like this.

“No, this is definitely a different year — a lot more requests," Mabini said.

You can donate for any age group you want, but organizers point out their biggest need will likely be for teens ages 14 to 16.

Gregory says his branch serves all of Mecklenburg County, and his goal is to make sure every kid that is in need wakes up with gifts this holiday season.

“We really need those toys,” he said. “If not, there are going to be a lot of disappointed kids.”

If you want to find out how to request a donation box, find out how to donate to Toys for Tots yourself, or request assistance to get toys for your kids, visit the Toys for Tots website.

