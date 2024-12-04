Toys for Tots in need of donations as requests increase

CHARLOTTE — Toys for Tots has filled a north Charlotte warehouse with 8,000 toys for children in need.

The organization said a record number of families requested gifts this year, and they need to collect 90,000 more gifts within the next week.

Toys for Tots Charlotte Coordinator U.S. Sergeant Jocelyn Barrera Sanchez pointed to the economy and losses from Tropical Storm Helene as the reasons behind the increase in requests.

“Twenty percent of our donations are going to be going to Western Carolina,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to be partnering with Primal 4x4 for the delivery of these donations.”

Sanchez said the organization sorts the toys by gender and age group.

“We would like to ask the community to keep donating, especially for the older children from ages 14 and up. Those are usually the children that are forgotten the most,” Sanchez said.

She said she hopes each donation helps make this season merry and bright.

“I think every child deserves a magical Christmas. Every child deserves a gift under the tree and just a good Christmas in general,” Sanchez said. “Seeing the faces of the families, just relief, of gratitude. It’s amazing. It’s a very good feeling.”

If you’d like to make a donation, click this link.

