Digital instant game awards $1.4 million to North Carolina winner

RALEIGH — A lottery player from Rockingham won a $1.4 million digital instant jackpot on Wednesday night while playing the Bison Bonanza game for 50 cents, N.C. Eduction Lottery officials said.

The odds of winning the top jackpot in Bison Bonanza are 1 in 62 million. The game features a progressive jackpot that resets at $50,000 after being won.

Bison Bonanza is one of 62 digital instant games available online in North Carolina.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, allowing ample time for processing and verification of the win.

After the jackpot reset, it will continue to grow until it is won again.

