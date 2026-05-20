Digital minimalism may improve your mental health

CHARLOTTE — Most of us know we spend a little too much time on our phones, but the numbers may still surprise you. A recent survey found Americans check their phones nearly 200 times a day on average and spend more than four hours daily on them. Nearly half say they feel addicted. Consumer Reports says that kind of constant connection can take a toll on your mental health and your daily life.

Excessive screen time has been linked to poor sleep, higher stress levels, shorter attention spans, and even difficulty connecting with people in real life. Consumer Reports home expert Courtney Lindwall says it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when everything, from texts and emails to news alerts and to-do lists, is constantly coming through your phone. Over time, that nonstop stream of notifications can lead to burnout, where even responding to a simple message feels exhausting.

The good news is that cutting back doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Consumer Reports suggests starting small. Even stepping away from your phone for short periods, like leaving it in another room for 20 minutes, can help you build comfort with being unplugged.

There are other simple strategies that can make a big difference. Deleting or limiting access to time-consuming apps, like social media, can reduce the urge to scroll. Muting nonessential notifications can help cut down on distractions. Some people even switch their phone to grayscale, which makes apps less visually appealing and easier to ignore.

Replacing screen time with other activities is another effective approach. Reading, exercising, or picking up a hobby can help fill the gap and make it easier to disconnect. Asking friends or family to help keep you accountable can also provide extra motivation.

For those who want more structure, there are tools available to help manage screen time. Lindwall says that can range from apps that set strict usage limits to more drastic options like switching to a basic flip phone. There are also devices designed to limit access to certain apps unless you physically unlock them, adding an extra layer of friction to mindless scrolling.

Whether you take a high-tech approach or go back to basics, Consumer Reports says the goal is the same: less time scrolling, and more time focusing on the things that matter most.

Steps to help you unplug

Mute Notifications

On an iPhone, go to Settings > Notifications and click on any app from the list to toggle off “Allow Notifications.” (Want to know which ones are most loudly vying for your attention? Check Settings > Screen Time > See All App & Website Activity, and scroll down to Notifications.) iPhone users can also enable a number of Focus modes—like Do Not Disturb, Work, or Sleep—which silence all notifications except for those you specifically choose. Go to Settings > Focus to customize each mode.

On a Samsung Galaxy phone, go to Settings > Notifications and toggle off notifications for any unimportant app. Mute all distractions for a portion of the day by going to Settings > Notifications > Do Not Disturb and toggling it on. Customize this mode by scrolling further down to “Allowed During Do Not Disturb.” (Other Android phones should have similar settings.)

Turn on Grayscale

On an iPhone, go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size > Color Filters, and toggle it off.

On a Samsung Galaxy phone, go to Settings > Accessibility > Visibility enhancements > Color correction. Toggle on both “Color Correction” and “Grayscale” from the options.

Limit Screentime

On an iPhone, you can keep close tabs on your stats by adding a Screen Time widget to your home screen. Hold the home screen down until the apps begin to shake. Tap the plus icon at the top left of the screen, type in Screen Time, and add the widget. (You can choose from several sizes.)

On a Samsung Galaxy phone, go to Settings > Digital Well-Being and Parental Controls, and set a screen time goal, and the device will alert you when you’ve hit your max. (Other Android phones should have similar settings.)

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