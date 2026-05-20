SC redistricting bill passes in the State House

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill to redraw the state’s congressional districts early Wednesday morning.

The House voted on the new map around 12:30 a.m.

If the bill passes in the Senate, the new map would eliminate the state’s only Black Democrat in Congress, Rep. James Clyburn, and split York County in half. Clover, York, Tega Cay and Rock Hill would be in a new District 5, and Fort Mill would be split off into a separate District 6.

The Senate is expected to take up the proposal Wednesday afternoon.

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