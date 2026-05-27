Dilworth restaurant to be replaced this summer

CHARLOTTE — An Italian restaurant concept set to replace Capishe in Dilworth now has a name.

Chef Raffaele and Madison Patrizi, the husband-and-wife duo behind Mano Bella Artisan Foods, will open Ardente at 500 E. Morehead St. this summer. Ardente translates to “burning” or “fiery passion.” The restaurant will be centered around a small Italian kitchen built on fire, simple ingredients and sourcing from local farms.

Capishe will close May 31 for renovations and is expected to reopen as Ardente a few weeks later.

The Patrizis acquired the lease and assets of Capishe this spring and continued operating the restaurant while preparing for the transition, CBJ reported earlier this year. The couple planned to create a new concept there that blended their Mano Bella with Capishe. The restaurant space had been marketed for $850,000, but the sale price was not disclosed. Capishe opened in 2018.

Ardente will feature organic homemade pasta, wood-fired pizza, meats cooked over fire, seasonal vegetables and sauces made from scratch. The restaurant will source flour directly from Molino Paolo Mariani in Italy as well as partner with local farmers and producers.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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