Specialty shop exiting Dilworth after 47 years

CHARLOTTE — Alpine Ski Center is leaving Dilworth after a 47-year run at 1501 East Blvd.

The ski and snowboard shop is moving in August to a 6,958-square-foot space in the Seneca Square shopping center at South Boulevard and Tyvola Road.

“For me, the Seneca space is a commitment to Charlotte, but also an improved Alpine Ski Center,” says Jon Collins, president and CEO.

Cedar Square acquired the 77,000-square-foot center for $18.75 million in December 2024. It is working to ink deals with high-quality tenants. TJ Maxx is expected to open in the summer and anchor the development.

“It’s worth it because we know what the customer needs,” Collins says. “I want people to walk in and be like, ‘This is what a ski shop should look like.’ It should be an experience.”

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Federal Transit Administration to address Charlotte light rail safety measures

Federal Transit Administration to address Charlotte light rail safety measures

©2026 Cox Media Group