Dilworth Tasting Room to open bar and restaurant in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Dilworth Tasting Room is headed to Plaza Midwood after an extensive search.

Owners Jaffer and Zoe Kovic are targeting a third-quarter opening in 2024 for the 3,604-square-foot space. It’s at 1413 Central Ave.

“This one really stood out to us for the energy, the vibe,” Jaffer Kovic says. “Plaza Midwood is something we’ve always wanted to look at.”

This marks the third location for the wine, cocktail and shareable plates concept. Its first opened in Dilworth in 2016. A second tasting room opened in SouthPark in early 2021.

