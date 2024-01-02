Discarded smoking materials likely caused fire at southeast Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE — At least 52 people were displaced by a four-alarm fire at a southeast Charlotte hotel Saturday night.

Someone threw smoking materials away, which likely caused the accidental fire at the Golden Green Hotel on East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte Fire Department investigators said. However, an electrical issue wasn’t ruled out.

Six people were treated for minor injuries.

The fire department said there were about 100 guests in the hotel. Those who were displaced now have rooms at other hotels.

Property damage was about $250,000.













