Discounted NC State Fair tickets on sale through Oct. 16

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale, and you can receive a discount if you purchase them early.

From now until Oct. 16, online and walk-up tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years old and younger.

Children under the age of 5 can get in for free, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Ticket prices then jump up a couple of dollars if you purchase them between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

The North Carolina State Fair will be held in Raleigh.

