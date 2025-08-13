Local

Discounted NC State Fair tickets on sale through Oct. 16

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fairgoers walk the midway at the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday evening, Oct. 24, 2024. (Ethan Hyman)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale, and you can receive a discount if you purchase them early.

From now until Oct. 16, online and walk-up tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years old and younger.

ALSO READ: Carolina Panthers close training camp to public for next 2 seasons

Children under the age of 5 can get in for free, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Ticket prices then jump up a couple of dollars if you purchase them between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

The North Carolina State Fair will be held in Raleigh.

VIDEO: Panthers hiking ticket prices for third year in a row

Panthers hiking ticket prices for third year in a row

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read