Discovery Place Nature offers free admission before closing for renovations

CHARLOTTE — Discovery Place Nature will offer free admission to visitors before closing for major renovations.

From Jan. 17 through Jan. 31, you can visit for free. The facility will close on Jan. 31 in order for construction to start on a new building. The current one was built in 1951.

Mecklenburg County commissioners recently approved additional funds to cover construction overruns for the big project in Dilworth.

You must reserve your tickets online ahead of time to take advantage of the deal.

The project calls for a rebuild of the Freedom Park nature museum. It will include an otter exhibit, public garden and tree canopy skywalk.

Discovery Place has operated the museum since it opened in 1947.

