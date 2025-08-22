District 3 candidates discuss top issues at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — The debate over working conditions at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has become a focal point in the District 3 election, with candidates expressing differing views on how to address subcontractors’ concerns.

Subcontractors at the airport have voiced complaints about poor working conditions and low wages, urging the Charlotte City Council to implement an ordinance setting minimum standards for employers on city property.

The issue has become central to the District 3 race, where the airport is a major economic driver.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to all three candidates about the airport.

Councilmember Tiawana Brown has been a vocal advocate for the subcontractors, pushing for their concerns to be heard in committee.

“Let me get this clear and make this crystal clear so people know I understand policy,” Brown said, emphasizing the need for action despite legislative challenges. “They talk about legislation. They talk about, you know, the red tape and what we can’t do. People don’t want to hear what you can’t do.”

Warren Turner, a District 3 candidate, supports the decision by Mayor Vi Lyles to break a tie vote and halt the ordinance.

“When you start talking about wages, they are not city employees,” Turner said. “We can always encourage them to do something right, but I don’t really think that we should directly engage in a private business.”

Joi Mayo says she wants to review how the city structures its contracts to see if the city can ensure better conditions for workers.

“I think we need to be thoughtful of how we’re doing these contracts to begin with,” Mayo said. “So, you know, you have contracts with these vendors, with American Airlines, I think we need to hold them accountable before you know they’re doing these subcontracting out.”

